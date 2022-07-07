Hardeman County candidates share their platform

Hardeman County residents filled the Bolivar Municipal Center Thursday night for the mayoral debate.

Mayoral candidates Megan Hedwall, Todd Pulse, and incumbent Mayor Jimmy Sain spoke to the crowd regarding issues they will address as mayor.

Candidates running for other local elections in Hardeman County also had the opportunity to address the crowd.

Early voting for the Aug. 4 election will begin on Friday, July 15 and will continue until Saturday, July 30.

