Kustoff holds luncheon for first responders

JACKSON, Tenn. — There was an event dedicated to honoring first responders on Thursday.





Congressman David Kustoff held a luncheon to honor those that are on the front lines.

First responders from across West Tennessee came to the Old Country Store in Jackson to speak with Kustoff and to grab a bite to eat.

Kustoff says these small events are not enough to honor the service of first responders, and how much they give to the community.

“That we could do this 365 days a year where we recognize all of our law enforcement and first responders. We can’t say to these men and women in uniform enough that we support them and we are going to give them what they need so they can effectively do their jobs,” he said.

Kustoff was in Lexington Wednesday honoring first responders as well.

