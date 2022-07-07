Local lifeguards share tips to prevent drownings

MILAN, Tenn. — As we’re nearly reaching the end of our hottest week in Tennessee since 2012, Milan City Pool staff reminded us of safety precautions to take while outside and in the water.





“When you’re walking on concrete, make sure you wear shoes. It gets really hot. Take breaks when necessary, go grab a drink, stay hydrated because you might not notice it if you’re sweating in the water. And you might not realize you’re becoming dehydrated. I would also say seek shade whenever possible,” said lifeguard Libby Wilson.

Wilson says it’s important that parents always keep supervision on their child, even if a lifeguard is present.

Some may be surprised to learn that the swimsuit your child wears could even play a factor in preventing them from drowning as well.

“Anything brightly colored, any neon colors would definitely be able to help a parent quickly identify their child. Probably stay away from blues or any colors that would blend in with the pool, make it harder to see your child,” Wilson said.

Lifeguards shared their ways of knowing the moment a child is at risk of drowning. This applies at both a community pool and your pool at home.

“If we see their head just going under water multiple times and them getting out of breath really easily, we can tell when they’re drowning,” said lifeguard Whitney Moore.

“Usually you can tell by the look on their face. You know, they look very panicked, they’re kind of looking over at us, they’re moving their arms a lot to try to stay afloat,” Wilson said.

Moore says the littlest things that children may think of as just having fun can lead to injuries.

“Make sure we’re not running around the pool. Even seeing how long you can hold your breath underwater. That can lead to fainting, it can lead to drowning, and we just try to steer away from those sorts of games,” Moore said.

“I would say our main goal out here is we want everybody to have fun, but we also want them to be sure they’re staying safe while swimming,” Wilson said.

Both lifeguards say swimming lessons at an early age is highly recommended.

They say teaching your children water safety as early as they can understand can play a factor in preventing drowning as well.

