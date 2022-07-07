“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, And lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths.”

Proverbs 3:5-6 NKJV

A CELEBRATION OF LIFE FOR WILLIAM E. (Bill) KENDRICK 1935 – 2022

THE MAN, THE MYTH, THE LEGEND

Mr. William E. (Bill) Kendrick, age 86, passed away at the AHC Crestview in Brownsville, TN on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at 2:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN with Bro. Larry Kendrick and Bro. Dennis Neenan officiating. Burial will follow at Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday Evening, July 9, 2022, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.

Bill Kendrick grew up in the Haywood County farming community of Bethel (affectionately known to most as Stoggum Bottom). He was born with a thirst for knowledge that would push him to learn a variety of skills to serve him, and oth ers, throughout most of his life. He became the “go to” expert in the community as an educator, mechanic, electrician, woodworker/carpenter, etc. and was happy to pass his skills on to those who were also eager to learn.

His chosen profession was in education. He received a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from the University of Tennessee at Martin. He began his career as a teacher and eventually became the first principal at Sunny Hill School in Brownsville. Years later he graduated with a Master’s Degree from Memphis State University.

Bill was a certified perfectionist and believed most anything could be made better with a little thought and elbow grease. He nearly always had numerous projects going at the same time.

He spent countless hours tinkering with things in his shop, working on building projects, or doing mechanic work. In his heart, he was always a farmer, and enjoyed having his hands in the dirt and marveling at God’s creation.

He loved telling jokes and laughing … BIG! You could always tell when something struck him as really funny. He would laugh with no sound, nearly breathless, until he had to break for air. The more tickled he got, the more everyone laughed. Sometimes it was just downright infectious.

He was especially proud of his 26 years of service in the Tennessee National Guard, where he retired as 1st Sargent with the 30th Separate Armored Brigade. He took his military service seriously and always worked to be the best soldier he could be.

He was an active and faithful member of Bethel Community Church and served as a leader in the church administration all his adult life and taught Sunday school for many years. You could see his growth as he walked out the path the Lord placed before him. In his latter years, you could tell he was seeing the “bigger picture” and was closer to understanding God’s perfect plan.

His family meant everything to him and he never slowed down in his role as a father and willingness to help them get a little further down the road. Firm but forgiving, he set an example of hard work coupled with fun and wanted nothing more than to have his children and grandchildren enjoy a better life than he had. As a grandfather, he was a lot less firm and a lot more forgiving toward his grandchildren (but that’s what grandparents do). He was a cheerful giver and fully understood that it is better to give than to receive.

Bill is survived by his two sons, Mark Kendrick (Dale) and Kenny Kendrick (DeDe), one daughter, Sheila Kendrick Strickland, all of Brownsville, TN; two stepdaughters, Kathy Blount of Jackson, TN; and Vicky Nelson (Jerry) of Gadsden, TN; two brothers, Bob Kendrick (Carolyn), Doug Kendrick (Brenda); one sister, Bettye Sargent, all of Brownsville, TN. He leaves a great legacy for his grandchildren Caleb, Will, Carol, April, Nick, Daniel, and Amber; and his 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, Peggy Jane Kendrick; his parents, Burg Edward Kendrick and Cordie Dell Sutton Kendrick; two brothers, Frank “Sonny” Kendrick and Jesse Kendrick; four sisters, Will Allen Parks, Lois Marbury, Reba Wyatt and Donna McAlpin.

Pallbearers for the service Nick Blount, Daniel Osborne, Caleb Kendrick, Will Kendrick Andy Roney, Jay Roney. The family has requested memorials be made to the Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Mary Francis Trottman, 1805 Rudolph Rd, Brownsville, TN 38012, or Wounded Warriors, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, or Alzheimer’s Association, 4825 Trousdale Drive, Suite 220, Nashville, TN 37220.

Bill was a well- known and respected figure in Haywood County. Those who knew him best though called him Daddy, Pop or Granddaddy Bill. He leaves a legacy of always doing your best with any endeavor, honoring your word, making the best of unfavorable situations and to always stand up for what’s right. Though he was far from perfect, he is an example of what a Godly man is, and can be, when you put your faith and trust in the Lord.

Words cannot adequately express what he meant to his family, friends and community.

Enjoy your well-earned rest “Wild Bill”. We will see you again soon enough.

But not yet …. not yet.