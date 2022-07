Mugshots : Madison County : 07/06/22 – 07/07/22

Jonathan Casey Jonathan Casey: Failure to appear

Briunna James Briunna James: Violation of probation

Charles Vinson Charles Vinson: Violation of probation, possession of methamphetamine, contraband in penal institution Charles Vinson: Violation of probation, possession of methamphetamine, contraband in penal institution

Deja Holmes Deja Holmes: Violation of probation

Delilahi Parker Delilahi Parker: Failure to appear



Emily Walters Emily Walters: Driving under the influence, open container law, violation of implied consent law

Eric Franklin Eric Franklin: Violation of probation

Falando Davis Falando Davis: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Javorris Long Javorris Long: Violation of probation

Jaycent Pankey Jaycent Pankey: Driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



Jesse Patrick Jesse Patrick: Violation of community corrections

Julien Baker Julien Baker: Driving under the influence

Justin Short Justin Short: Failure to appear

Kareem Burton Kareem Burton: Aggravated domestic assault

Michael Butler Michael Butler: Violation of probation, criminal impersonation



Shelby Walker Shelby Walker: Violation of community corrections

Tabitha Kennedy Tabitha Kennedy: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

Tracey Stewart Tracey Stewart: Violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/06/22 and 7 a.m. on 07/07/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.