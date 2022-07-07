Organizations partner to get toys to kids in the hospital

The STAR Center donated switch adapted toys to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Jackson.

Through a partnership with Tennessee Valley Authority, starting Thursday, patients at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital’s children’s inpatient unit will have access to the toys.

These toys are adapted to allow individuals with physical disabilities and other needs the opportunity to play and learn as independently as possible.

“If you think about it, there’s a special connection between a child and a toy. For us to be able to give a special memory, or give an ability back to a child that maybe has never played with a toy before, to give them that ability back just puts a smile on your face because what makes you happier than making a child smile?” said Rachel Ryan. with the STAR Center.

The STAR Center will also be donating switch adapted toys to other hospitals throughout the state.

