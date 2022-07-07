Part-time Sports Videographer/Editor – WBBJ-TV

WBBJ-TV is looking for a part-time Sports Videographer/Editor. Qualified candidates will assist with our very successful high school football coverage on Friday nights. Qualified applicants must be able to be an integral part of our Sports Team. This person will cover at least two (2) games each Friday, shooting and editing highlights for our Football Friday Night show.. This position also provides sports coverage for our newscasts on Saturday and Sunday, covering local games and obtaining other sports via our news feeds.

This part-time job is slated for 20-25 hours per week. We anticipate this person will work 7 hours on Friday nights, a 9 hour shift on Saturday and roughly 6 hours on Sunday.

To apply send resume, demo and salary requirements to:

Stan Sanders

News Director

WBBJ-TV

ssanders@wbbjtv.com

No calls, please.

EOE

