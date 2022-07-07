Police say Dyersburg man injured officer after assaulting grandmother

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A Dyersburg man is in custody after an assault on a police officer.

According to the Dyersburg Police Department, officers were dispatched to a home on Wilson Street around 5 a.m. Thursday morning after a report of a domestic assault.

Police say officers arrived to discover that 25-year-old Carlos Phillips had assaulted his 69-year-old grandmother.

A release states that Officer Samantha Quast was attempting to arrest Phillips when he struck her in the head.

According to police, another officer deployed his taser and Phillips was then arrested.

Phillips is charged with domestic assault as well as felony assault on a first responder. He is currently in custody at the Dyer County jail pending further action.

Officer Quast was treated at West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg and has since been released with a concussion.

