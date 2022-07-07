Ronnie O’Neal Buckner

Ronnie O’Neal Buckner was born on April 3, 1950 in Brownsville, Tennessee. He graduated from Haywood High School and furthered his education by obtaining his Bachelor’s degree at the University of Memphis, formerly Memphis State University. Following his education, he began his career for Williams Investments before working for Carty and Company Inc. where he applied his tireless work ethic as a bond broker. He enjoyed a career of excellence, but also had an appetite for sports, which he enjoyed watching and playing in his leisure time to include basketball, tennis, and golf. As a native Tennessean, he enjoyed taking advantage of the wildlife and scenery around him as an avid huntsman and fisherman. In addition, he was a philanthropic man who regularly committed his time and resources to several charities, especially St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

Ronnie passed away on Saturday, June 25th, 2022 at the age of 72. He is proceeded in death by his grandparents John and Minnie Buckner and Buddy and Mattie Rogers, his parents Junior and Evelyn Buckner, his sister Barbara Eubanks, and his brother Rodger Buckner. He is survived by his daughter Beth Buckner, his brothers David and Rickey Buckner, and his sister Rosemary Unger along with his many nieces and nephews. Ronnie is remembered by his family as a smart and determined person who cared deeply for his family.

Funeral services will be held in Brownsville, Tennessee. The viewing will be held at Brownsville Funeral Home on Friday, July 15, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00pm and the funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 11:00am also at Brownsville Funeral Home located at 107 South Lafayette Ave., Brownsville, TN 38012. Burial services will follow at Memorial Gardens. The pallbearers will be Larry Moore, Bradley White, Cade Moore, Cason White, Rodney Wilson, and Joshua Baker.