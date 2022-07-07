Sunflower season: West Tennessee farms invite public to enjoy their fields

Sunflower season is here in West Tennessee!

A few local farms are inviting the public to come enjoy their fields and make memories among the perennials.

In Milan, Green Acres Farm will open their sunflower and zinnia patch on Friday, July 8. There will be a walking trail and flower sale, as well as professional photographers on-site. Tickets for entry are $7 per person with free admission for kids two and under.

Also on Friday, Sunflower Days begin at Sunset Valley Farms in Huron. You can take a stroll through the fields, take photos, enjoy live music, and more. They are offering various packages starting at $9.95 and tickets must be purchased online.

For tickets or more information about Green Acres Farm, click here to visit their website or call (731) 668-2004.

You can click here for tickets and details on Sunset Valley Farms or call (731) 513-5400.

