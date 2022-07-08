City of Jackson names Joshua Weeden as Hub City Hero

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has named Joshua Weeden as the June 2022 Hub City Hero.

Founder of the West Tennessee Youth Basketball Association/Tennessee Blazers, Weeden is a Jackson native and attended Madison Academic Magnet High School.

He also attended Tennessee State University and received his Master’s Degree in Sports Administration and History.

According to Weeden’s nominator, he’s dedicated to the cause of helping the youth and puts time and energy into his community.

“Community is very important to me, because when I was younger here in Jackson, we had people who were examples for us,” said Weeden. “And how we needed to uplift and give back to the very community that we came from; not just those communities but the surrounding ones as well.”

The West Tennessee Youth Basketball Association/Tennessee Blazers is a nonprofit comprised of youth from all across the state, and Weeden says it gives youth the platform to be seen by college coaches.

“Heroes never forget where they come from and Joshua is a prime example of that,” said Mayor Scott Conger. “Joshua reaches youth from all over West Tennessee but continues to stay true to his roots here in Jackson.”

