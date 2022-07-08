Jackson Housing Authority holds ‘Summer Fun Day’ at Allenton Heights

JACKSON, Tenn. — It was a day filled with fun in the sun.

The Jackson Housing Authority held a “Summer Fun Day” for the residents of Allenton Heights.

This was a neighborhood event that provided important information from the Jackson Housing Authority, Jackson Police Department, Jackson Fire Department, the Heath Department and other agencies.

Executive Director Mark Reid says the Jackson Housing Authority is all about upper mobility for their residents.

“And some of the services we have here, we’ll be able to ensure they’ll be able to connect, be it via internet, telephone, transportation, we’ll be able to connect and be able to meet the needs of our people here,” Reid said.

JHA also partners with RIFA for their food donations to their senior communities.

The next summer fun day will be held at Lincoln Courts on July 20.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.