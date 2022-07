JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System wants to remind all freshmen of an upcoming camp.

The school system says the Freshman Camp will be on July 26, July 27, and July 28 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

It will let the new students get used to the new setting through career planning, ACT info sessions, and more.

You can register on the Jackson-Madison County School System’s website.

