July’s First Friday Forum held at First Methodist Church

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Bicentennial Edition of First Friday Forum continued with a special presentation.



The event was held downtown at First Methodist Church.

James E. Ross, the President and CEO of West Tennessee Healthcare, gave insight on the 200 year journey and history of health care in Jackson and Madison County.

“1827 in Paris, Tennessee. For some reason that community said Jackson needs health care and they pushed the legislative system, they pushed those legislators very, very hard to begin a medical society. Or at that time, it was called the Board of Sensors, and they were trying to follow after the model, believe it or not, the lawyer,” Ross said.

The Bicentennial Edition of First Friday is held on the first Friday of every month through August 2022.

First Friday is sponsored by Simmons Bank.

