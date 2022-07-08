McCaig’s Movie Mayhem: Thor: Love and Thunder
WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News’ very own Eli McCaig is here with a review of Marvel Studio’s Thor: Love and Thunder. Thor embarks on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced — a quest for inner peace.
However, his retirement gets interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher, a galactic killer who seeks the extinction of the gods.
To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who — to his surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer.
Together, they set out on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance.
The movie is available exclusively in theaters.