McCaig’s Movie Mayhem: Thor: Love and Thunder

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News’ very own Eli McCaig is here with a review of Marvel Studio’s Thor: Love and Thunder. Thor embarks on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced — a quest for inner peace.

However, his retirement gets interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher, a galactic killer who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who — to his surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer.

Together, they set out on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance.

The movie is available exclusively in theaters.

