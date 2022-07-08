Mugshots : Madison County : 07/07/22 – 07/08/22

Orlando Akins Orlando Akins: Aggravated domestic assault, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Cameron Person Cameron Person: Criminal simulation

Christopher Duncan Christopher Duncan: Violation of community corrections

Jabril Jones Jabril Jones: Simple domestic assault

Jaylin Gray Jaylin Gray: Failure to appear, violation of probation



John Bushart John Bushart: Driving under the influence

Joshua Stigler Joshua Stigler: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Lamont Camper Lamont Camper: Shoplifting/theft of property, driving on revoked/suspended license

Michael Boykin Michael Boykin: Violation of probation

Orionne Brown Orionne Brown: Simple domestic assault



Ray Kemp Ray Kemp: Failure to appear

Stanley Knievel Stanley Knievel: Fraudulent use of a credit/atm card

Thomas Byrd Thomas Byrd: Evading arrest

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/07/22 and 7 a.m. on 07/08/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.