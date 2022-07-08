Mugshots : Madison County : 07/07/22 – 07/08/22
Orlando Akins
Orlando Akins: Aggravated domestic assault, unlawful drug paraphernalia
Cameron Person
Cameron Person: Criminal simulation
Christopher Duncan
Christopher Duncan: Violation of community corrections
Jabril Jones
Jabril Jones: Simple domestic assault
Jaylin Gray
Jaylin Gray: Failure to appear, violation of probation
John Bushart
John Bushart: Driving under the influence
Joshua Stigler
Joshua Stigler: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia
Lamont Camper
Lamont Camper: Shoplifting/theft of property, driving on revoked/suspended license
Michael Boykin
Michael Boykin: Violation of probation
Orionne Brown
Orionne Brown: Simple domestic assault
Ray Kemp
Ray Kemp: Failure to appear
Stanley Knievel
Stanley Knievel: Fraudulent use of a credit/atm card
Thomas Byrd
Thomas Byrd: Evading arrest
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/07/22 and 7 a.m. on 07/08/22.
Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.