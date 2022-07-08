Music fills air during Summer Concert Series in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The sound of music drifted through downtown Jackson.











The Summer Concert Series returned to the Amp downtown Friday evening as music lovers took in the music of Stacy Mitchhart.

Concert goers brought their lawn chairs and blankets to relax and enjoy the music.

Other upcoming concerts include:

Kimberlie Helton Band on July 22

LOLO on July 29

Magi on Aug. 5

Jimmy Church Band on Aug. 19

Bryan Moffitt on Sept. 2

