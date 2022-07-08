Relay for Life celebrates cancer survivors, remembers those lost

JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual event took place to fight one of America’s biggest health concerns.









The American Cancer Society hosted their annual Relay for Life event, which is a celebration for cancer survivors as well as those who died from the disease.

“People put together teams and we come together really to have fun and to spotlight how many people are impacted by cancer, and then to also fundraiser. So we’ll have things that we’re selling, and all the money will go toward the American Cancer Society,” said Gina Myracle, the Executive Director of the Kirkland Cancer Center.

According to cancer.org, cancer continues to be the second most common cause of death in the United States after heart disease. And each year the event remembers those lost and gives survivors a chance to share their story.

“Everybody’s story is different, and it’s always fun and amazing to hear someone else’s story to me. So I enjoy sharing,” said Marcella Brown-luster, a cancer survivor.

Each year the event has an survivor honoree, and this year Deborah Phelps was the speaker. Phelps was diagnosed with cancer twice, and beat both battles.

“The struggle is real and I just want to make sure that every woman does self checks because I didn’t the first time, so I almost missed it. So make sure that you check yourself. It can save your life,” Phelps said.

“It’s a great feeling to be here with individuals that have survived, and it’s a great feeling to remember those that fought as long as they could,” Brown-luster said.

The event ended with music from the Amp Concert.

Find more local news here.