Senator talks reinstatement of TSA in West Tennessee

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn made a stop in the Madison County as part of her statewide tour.





Blackburn spoke at McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport with local officials. The topic was regarding the reinstatement of the Transportation Security Administration screening at the airport coming soon.

Blackburn says she is excited this is finally possible for Madison County residents.

She hopes it can entice more people to use the airport with now having the ability to go straight to their terminal instead of having to return to the main terminal for TSA screening upon arrival.

“It’s something that is going to enhance the economic development, as well as the convenience opportunities for the citizens,” Blackburn said.

Blackburn says this was made possible by discussing in Washington. The upcoming developments in the area and after being put on the table at conference, it was agreed upon.

Find more local news here.