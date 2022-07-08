Some JEA customers may be eligible for utility bill assistance

JACKSON, Tenn. — With record temperatures, you might see an increase in your utility bill. But Ted Austin with Jackson Energy Authority says they may be able to help with that.

“We are very much aware that the weather is hot and our utility bills will be higher,” Austin said. “If you have situations where you just need more time, and when these crises happen we want to be one thing that you can count on.”

Austin says all you have to do is give them a call.

“We offer a program called UtiliCare,” Austin said. “This is a partnership between Southwest Human Resource Agency. We actually do a hand-off to Southwest and they will actually have another conversation with the customer.”

The UtiliCare program offers help for families that are in need of assistance with their utility bill payments. Austin says when the customer is sent to Southwest, they also can be provided more assistance opportunities.

The program also gives JEA customers the chance to help those in need.

“It is like a neighbor helping neighbors,” Austin said. “We have customers who also donate money to the fund in their monthly utility bill. It is available to every customer to participate.”

Southwest Human Resource Agency also has other programs to help, including their low income water assistance program. The program started July 1 and can help with past water bills, as well as help pay bills for households that are at risk for falling behind on their current bill.

Austin says JEA customers can find out about more assistance programs when connected with SWHRA.

Click here for more information on utility assistance and eligibility.

