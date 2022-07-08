Tennessee sales tax holidays: What you need to know

Tennessee has three sales tax holidays in 2022, with one of them already underway.

From Friday, July 29 through Monday, August 1, there will be no sales tax on clothing, school supplies or computers. Diapers are also included in this yearly tradition by the State.

Food and food ingredients will be tax exempt in Tennessee from August 1 through August 31. This does not include prepared food, alcohol, dietary supplements, tobacco or candy.

Additionally, the Tennessee General Assembly has approved a sales tax holiday for gun safes and safety devices that runs from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.

For more information about which specific items will be tax exempt, click here to learn more from the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

