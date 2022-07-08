UT Martin joins program to help the bees

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin is helping protect bees and other pollinators.

According to a news release, the campus will now be a part of the Bee Campus USA program, which comes from the nonprofit Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation.

“How each city or campus completes the steps to conserve pollinators is up to them,” said Laura Rost, Bee Campus USA coordinator. “Affiliates play to their own strengths, designing pesticide reduction plans, improving habitat, and holding events ranging from garden tours to native plant giveaways to bee trivia nights.”

Xerces Society says that pollinators like bumble bees, sweat bees, mason bees, honeybees, butterflies, moths, beetles, flies, hummingbirds help around 90% of our plant life reproduce. They also help with one in every three bites of food eaten.

“UT Martin serves a key agricultural region and protecting our bee population is necessary for our farms and communities,” said Dr. Keith Carver, UT Martin chancellor. “The flexibility to build a program that works best for the university is a strength of the Bee Campus

USA affiliation that will allow us to be successful partners in this important work.”

You can read the full news release from the University of Tennessee at Martin here.

Find more local news here.