Youth Olympics held in east Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Recreation and Parks Department held their annual Summer Youth Olympics.

Youth Olympics held in east Jackson

Youth Olympics held in east Jackson

Youth Olympics held in east Jackson

The event kicked off at the Oman Area in east Jackson Friday morning.

The heat was on for six different camps who competed in the 50 yard dash, 100 yard dash, relay races and more.

There was a special guest performance from Kimberly Helton, who sang the national anthem. Mayor Scott Conger and Jackson’s very own gold medalist and Olympian, Meghan Roeder were also honorary torch bearers.

“It just shows that the community believes in them, we want to encourage them. And then also having someone here like Megan lets them see that maybe they could one day be a gold medalist. So I think it’s important to give them a vision, something to look forward to, something to get excited about,” said Christi David, the Community Engagement Director for City of Jackson Recreation & Parks Department.

This is the first year back for the annual event since the pandemic.

Event organizers would like to thank the community and volunteers for their generous support and donations.

Find more local news here.