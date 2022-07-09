Knox County Schools ban backpacks for some students

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky school district has banned middle and high school students from using backpacks to address safety concerns.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Knox County Schools will implement the policy when students return to school in August.

School spokesperson Frank Shelton says the policy will prevent students from using a bag to conceal items.

“That is one less method that a student has to bring something into the building,” Shelton said. “With school safety on the minds of many due to recent school and public gathering shootings, we hope that our students and families see this as one more measure we are taking to protect students.”

The policy will not apply to elementary school students.

