Lexington Police hosts fun event for kids

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Lexington officers hosts fun event for local kids.

According to the Lexington Police Department’s Facebook page on Thursday, July 7 local officers held a special event for area kids. “Hotdog with a Cop” gave kids in the Lexington area an opportunity to interact with officers in a social setting. The event offered attendees free food and also the chance to cool off with water games. It provided a fun-filled event for area youth.

Courtesy of Lexington Police Dept. Facebook

Courtesy of Lexington Police Dept. Facebook

Courtesy of Lexington Police Dept. Facebook

The Lexington Police Department hopes to plan more events in the future to encourage more positive interactions with the local community.

For more local news, click here.