Sorority gives back to local students

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. –A local sorority gives back to its community.

Theta Eta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Incorporated gave back to students in Gibson County with a Back to School Bash.







Students were able to receive school supplies free of charge and also visit with vendors in their community.

The event was for K-12 students and they also able to receive door prizes and $500 stipends they could use for college.

Gift cards were also given to parents to use for school supplies or uniforms.

“We’re thankful that this is the first time that we’ve been able to have all six districts in Gibson county school system, so we were just thrilled with that. There have been a lot of things in the community, of course we’ve been affected with COVID, and some parents have more than one child, so we were just able to help with whatever we can,” said Miyoshi Brooks, President, Theta Eta Omega Chapter, Humboldt.

Each year the sorority hosts events like these giving back to the communities they serve.