Volunteer firefighter charged with arson

WAVERLY, Tenn. — Local fireman arrested for arson.

According to information received from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a Waverly man has been arrested related to fires which occurred in Humphreys County between the end of June and July 1st through July 8th at various locations.

An investigation by TBI, special fire investigators, Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office, and Humphreys County Fire Department, led to the arrest of Leslie Roy Winchester (DOB: 07/19/02), a volunteer fireman from Waverly.

TBI began the investigation following a fire that occurred in the 5500 block of Bakerville Rd. Shortly after four other fires occurred in different areas of Waverly.

The structures affected by the fires included a church, Masonic Lodge, a former fire hall and a vacant home all located in the Waverly area.

On Friday, July 8, authorities obtained warrants for Winchester and charged him with three counts of Aggravated Arson, three counts of Arson, six counts of Criminal Trespassing, and six counts of Vandalism over $10,000.

He was taken into custody Saturday morning and booked in Humphreys County Jail with a bond of $1,746,000.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.