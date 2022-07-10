Annual fundraiser gets an update for 2022

JACKSON, Tenn.– Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Group 18-4 is changing they way they raise money for an annual fundraiser.

In the past the group held a run, or bike ride but this year chapter 18-4 is holding a poker run as part of the Combat Veterans Christmas.

They each get a $200 shopping spree to pick out whatever they want. The event will take place at Bumpus Harley-Davidson. Cars, bikes, any type of transportation is welcome, registration starts at 9:00 a.m. and the ride starts at 10:00 a.m.

“Every place they draw a card, just like a poker hand, five cards and they put it on a little tally sheet and when you come back at the end to Bumpus, the last stop we’ll read the hand,” said Dinah Carney, event coordinator.

Once all tally sheets are collected, whoever has the best hand will win a prize. There will be food trucks, silent auction and more all going towards giving children a very Merry Christmas.