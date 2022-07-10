Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug case in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — The ball is now in Moscow’s court when it comes to the fate of WNBA star Brittney Griner.

She pleaded guilty yesterday to drug possession charges in a case that could see her spend 10 years in prison.

The plea was unexpected and it’s unclear how it will affect her case. A top Russian diplomat had said no action could be taken on her until her trial ends.

President Biden and other top U.S. officials have been lobbying for her release.

