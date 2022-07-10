Reviewing this week’s top stories

JACKSON, Tenn. –This week has been a busy week for the Hub City.

This week started off with unfortunate news. Early morning on July 3rd, an interstate wreck stops and detours traffic for nearly 4 hours.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed two people died during a head-on collision on Interstate 40.

One of them was 42-year-old Wayne Jefferson, of Houston, Texas, and the other was a 15-year-old from Jackson.

The following day on July 4th Tennessee Highway Patrol investigates a Madison county hit and run, involving a motorcycle and pick-up truck.

THP confirms a man is facing charges in relation to a the fatal wreck.

58-year-old Thomas Crutchfield, of Bells, has been charged with Leaving the Scene of a Fatality Crash, Duty to Give Information and Render Aid, Failure to Give Immediate Notice of an Accident, Failure to Yield the Right of Way, and Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Responsibility.

Records indicate he has since been released on bond.

Hundreds gathered at the Mckellar-Sipes Regional Airport for the 9th annual Firefighters Freedom Festival.

It started at 3:00 p.m. and fireworks began at 9:15 p.m., giving people the chance to walk around and enjoy the activities before the big show.

Thousands of Madison county residents received an Assessment Change Notice in their mail over the week. Many seeing a 70 percent increase in assessed value of property.

On Friday the Dream Center of Jackson broke ground for its new facility. The building will be 36,000 square ft, and is a transitional housing facility for women and children that find their self homeless due to life circumstances.

Northside Assembly Church of God donated the land. Lead Pastor of Northside Assembly, JP Vick says what the non-profit does for its struggling community has touched many and the church is happy to lend a helping hand.

Also on Friday the Jackson Recreation and Parks Department held their annual Summer Youth Olympics.

Six different camps, who competed in the 50 yard dash, 100 yard dash, relay races and more. This is the first year back for the annual event since the pandemic.

Mayor Scott Conger and Jackson’s very own Gold medalist and Olympian, Meghan Roeder were also honorary torch bearers.

Those are this week’s top stories here in the Hub city.

