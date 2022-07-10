Shiloh Nat. Military Park partners with LIFELINE for blood drive

SHILOH, Tenn. — National Park to host blood drive event.

According to information received from Shiloh National Military Park, on July 22 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. they will partner with Lifeline Blood Services to hosts a blood drive.

The blood drive will take place in the main parking lot of the visitor center at the park. Donors are invited to transform the site of the “bloodiest battle and lives lost” to a place of giving blood and saving lives.

Courtesy of Shiloh Nat. Military Park

Shiloh Nat. Military Park Superintendent, Allen Etheridge stated, “We are excited to be partnering with Lifeline Blood Services at a time when there is a shortage of available blood in the United States and particularly the state of Tennessee.”

The blood drive is open to anyone 18 and older, and in good health. Donors will receive a free tee shirt courtesy of Lifeline, and be registered in Lifeline’s 4th annual car giveaway.

“The Battle of Shiloh was one of the bloodiest and costliest battles of the Civil War in terms of lives lost and shattered. But, on Friday, July 22, we can turn the battlefield into a place of life giving not life taking,” Etheridge said.

Anyone interested in participating in the event can speed up the process by going online and completing Lifeline’s medical questionnaire at www.lifelinebloodserv.org.

The park will also be open that day with rangers on hand for walk and talk programs.

There is no fee for visiting Shiloh National Military Park.

For more information on the park, call the visitor center at 731-689-5696 or visit the website at www.nps.gov/shil.