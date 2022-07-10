U.S. Dept. of Housing and HUD awards funding for West TN

JACKSON, Tenn. — West TN Healthcare Foundation announces funding awarded for housing services.

According to information received from the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation, on Friday they announced that $1,757,318 has been awarded to community agencies in West TN in an effort to provide housing to homeless individuals and families.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funds rapid rehousing, rural rental assistance, and permanent supportive housing through a program called Continuum of Care (CoC).

The lead agency for the Jackson/West TN CoC is the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation.

The Jackson/West TN CoC works to not only reduce the homeless population in the area but to improve family stability in the area through housing resources and support services accessed through collaborations with partner organizations.

Those partner agencies that receive funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development include:

Area Relief Ministries (ARM)

Aspell Recovery Center

Damascus Road, Inc.

Fayette Cares

Jackson Area Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependency (JACOA)

Professional Care Services of West Tn, Inc.

Quinco Community Mental Health Center

St. John’s Community Services

Tennessee Homeless Solutions

West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation

Wo/Men’s Resource and Rape Assistance Program

The Continuum of Care program is comprised of organizations and individuals committed to the mission of reducing the homeless population, promoting affordable housing for persons with special needs, and providing specialized support services through coordination with agencies that provide housing services.

The West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation has been around since 1985, promoting positive changes in the local community in the areas of healthcare, education, the arts and other important causes.

The organization works through charitable efforts to support West TN Healthcare and the 18 counties they serve, to improve the quality of life of local residents through the support of organizations and the programs and initiatives that serve rural West Tennessee.

For more information on the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation, visit www.wthfoundation.org.