White House says Denzel Washington missed award due to COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says Denzel Washington can come pick up his Presidential Medal of Freedom whenever he’s able.

The only thing stopping him from getting it yesterday was a positive COVID-19 test.

A White House official disclosed Washington had tested positive and couldn’t be at the ceremony where other honorees got their awards.

It’s unclear when the Oscar-winning actor tested positive — or if he had any symptoms.

For more news happening in the U.S., click here.