Jessie Mae Smith Haynes
Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
Name: City & State Jessie Mae Smith Haynes, Paris, Tennessee
Age: 88
Place of Death: Alive Hospice, Nashville, Tennessee
Date of Death: Saturday, July 9, 2022
Funeral Time/Day: 12:00 P.M. Saturday, July 16, 2022
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister(s): Eric Kelleher, Bridge of Hope Church
Place of Burial: New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery, Parsons, TN
Visitation: After 10:00 A.M. Saturday until time of service
Date/Place of Birth: February 11, 1934 in Henderson County, Tennessee
Pallbearers:
Family members
Both Parents Names:
William Albert Smith and Verlie Jane Quinn Smith, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage James “Garthel” Haynes, married: April 29, 1950; preceded: June 26, 2021
Daughters: City/State Vaynell Charlton (Michael Hollowell), Paris, Tennessee
Linda (Dalton) Patterson, Henry, Tennessee
Sons: City/State Wally Haynes, preceded
Brothers: City/State James William (Fay) Smith, Parsons, Tennessee
Grandchildren: Chris Renfroe, Lee Ann Ellis, Brook Charlton, and John Charlton
Great-grandchildren: Graci Ellis, Cale Ellis, Malea Renfroe, Cadance Charlton, Callie Charlton,
survive; Aaron Renfroe and Alissa Renfroe, both preceded
Personal Information: Mrs. Haynes was an ordained Christian minister. She was an avid gardener
who loved watching things grow. Jessie was an excellent seamstress who
made her children’s clothing growing up.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to: New
Prospect Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o: Larry Quinn, 2761
Prospect Road, Holladay, TN 38341.