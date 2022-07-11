Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer

McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.

Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441

Name: City & State Jessie Mae Smith Haynes, Paris, Tennessee

Age: 88

Place of Death: Alive Hospice, Nashville, Tennessee

Date of Death: Saturday, July 9, 2022

Funeral Time/Day: 12:00 P.M. Saturday, July 16, 2022

Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home

Minister(s): Eric Kelleher, Bridge of Hope Church

Place of Burial: New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery, Parsons, TN

Visitation: After 10:00 A.M. Saturday until time of service

Date/Place of Birth: February 11, 1934 in Henderson County, Tennessee

Pallbearers:

Family members

Both Parents Names:

William Albert Smith and Verlie Jane Quinn Smith, both preceded

Spouse: Date of Marriage James “Garthel” Haynes, married: April 29, 1950; preceded: June 26, 2021

Daughters: City/State Vaynell Charlton (Michael Hollowell), Paris, Tennessee

Linda (Dalton) Patterson, Henry, Tennessee

Sons: City/State Wally Haynes, preceded

Brothers: City/State James William (Fay) Smith, Parsons, Tennessee

Grandchildren: Chris Renfroe, Lee Ann Ellis, Brook Charlton, and John Charlton

Great-grandchildren: Graci Ellis, Cale Ellis, Malea Renfroe, Cadance Charlton, Callie Charlton,

survive; Aaron Renfroe and Alissa Renfroe, both preceded

Personal Information: Mrs. Haynes was an ordained Christian minister. She was an avid gardener

who loved watching things grow. Jessie was an excellent seamstress who

made her children’s clothing growing up.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to: New

Prospect Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o: Larry Quinn, 2761

Prospect Road, Holladay, TN 38341.