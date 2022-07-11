John Strickland

1941 – 2022

John Riley Strickland, age 80, resident of Eads, Tennessee and husband of

the late Janet L. Strickland, departed this life Saturday morning, July 9,

2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

John was born September 25, 1941 in Blackshear, Georgia. He was

preceded in death by his parents, John Riley Strickland and Lucile Peacock

Strickland. He graduated from McArthur High School in Hollywood, Florida

where he played center for the football team. He later graduated from the

University of Illinois with a bachelor’s degree. John retired from the United

States Air Force as a Chief Master Sergeant.

Mr. Strickland was married March 13, 1965 to Janet L. Strickland who

preceded him in death on March 8, 2021. He was employed as a 727

Simulator flight instructor for FedEx from 1985 until 2001 and was of the

Christian faith. He enjoyed working in his yard and gardening.

Mr. Strickland is survived by his daughter, Kim M. Alexander of Eads, TN;

his son, Norris Strickland (Lori) of Cordova, TN; three grandchildren,

Jeremy Brown, Jenna Strickland and Kate Strickland; and three great-

granddaughters and three great-great-grandsons.

A private interment for Mr. Strickland will be in the West Tennessee State

Veterans Cemetery in Memphis.

