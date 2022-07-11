Mugshots : Madison County : 07/08/22 – 07/11/22

Tarah Yocum Tarah Yocum: Driving under the influence

Alvaro Carranza Alvaro Carranza: Driving while unlicensed

Eva Shoop Eva Shoop: Aggravated rape

Alantae Peterson Alantae Peterson: Reckless driving

Austin Baptist Austin Baptist: Driving under the influence, possession of a handgun while under the influence



Isae Patterson Isae Patterson: Theft under $999

Andre Croom Andre Croom: Driving under the influence

Angelo Johnson Angelo Johnson: Simple domestic assault

Benjamin Sellers Benjamin Sellers: Driving under the influence

Brandon Wilson Brandon Wilson: Criminal trespass



Brent Vogel Brent Vogel: Vandalism

Charles Smith Charles Smith: Aggravated assault

Chase Mangus Chase Mangus: Simple domestic assault, vandalism

Christopher Gilliam Christopher Gilliam: Criminal trespass

Danny Billings Danny Billings: Violation of probation



Desayvion Harris Desayvion Harris: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999, simple possession/casual exchange

Dessick Watson Dessick Watson: Violation of community corrections

Devante Kinnon Devante Kinnon: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999

Devin Sparks Devin Sparks: Driving under the influence

Dmonte Small Dmonte Small: Failure to appear, violation of probation



Dominique Kelley Dominique Kelley: Violation of probation

Edward Ludington Edward Ludington: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving while unlicensed Edward Ludington: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving while unlicensed

Javarious Douglas Javarious Douglas: Possession of stolen property

Jescca Comer Jescca Comer: Simple domestic assault

Joshua Jackson Davenport Joshua Jackson Davenport: Unlawful exposure



Justin Dixon Justin Dixon: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Kassondre Hembree Kassondre Hembree: Failure to appear

Keenan Murphy Keenan Murphy: Return for court

Kiana Brooks Kiana Brooks: Failure to appear

Larry Ward Larry Ward: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Larry Ward: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



London Barksdale London Barksdale: Simple domestic assault

Mark McKissack Mark McKissack: Destruction of and tampering with government records, disorderly conduct

Michael Ayers Michael Ayers: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Michael Shutes Michael Shutes: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Mya Williamson Mya Williamson: Failure to appear



Ongli Lopez Ongli Lopez: Sexual battery

Otis Hall Otis Hall: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999, evading arrest

Quatavious Long Quatavious Long: Evading arrest

Reese Rhea Reese Rhea: Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

Roderick Tubbs Roderick Tubbs: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license Roderick Tubbs: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license



Rose Talton Rose Talton: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Rose Talton: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

Takindra Beaurgard Takindra Beaurgard: Violation of probation

Tara Fisher Tara Fisher: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Taylor Paige Taylor Paige: Public intoxication

Teara West Teara West: Aggravated assault

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/08/22 and 7 a.m. on 07/11/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.