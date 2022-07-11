Mugshots : Madison County : 07/08/22 – 07/11/22 July 11, 2022 WBBJ Staff, Tarah Yocum Tarah Yocum: Driving under the influence Alvaro Carranza Alvaro Carranza: Driving while unlicensed Eva Shoop Eva Shoop: Aggravated rape Alantae Peterson Alantae Peterson: Reckless driving Austin Baptist Austin Baptist: Driving under the influence, possession of a handgun while under the influence Isae Patterson Isae Patterson: Theft under $999 Andre Croom Andre Croom: Driving under the influence Angelo Johnson Angelo Johnson: Simple domestic assault Benjamin Sellers Benjamin Sellers: Driving under the influence Brandon Wilson Brandon Wilson: Criminal trespass Brent Vogel Brent Vogel: Vandalism Charles Smith Charles Smith: Aggravated assault Chase Mangus Chase Mangus: Simple domestic assault, vandalism Christopher Gilliam Christopher Gilliam: Criminal trespass Danny Billings Danny Billings: Violation of probation Desayvion Harris Desayvion Harris: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999, simple possession/casual exchange Dessick Watson Dessick Watson: Violation of community corrections Devante Kinnon Devante Kinnon: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999 Devin Sparks Devin Sparks: Driving under the influence Dmonte Small Dmonte Small: Failure to appear, violation of probation Dominique Kelley Dominique Kelley: Violation of probation Edward Ludington Edward Ludington: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving while unlicensed Edward Ludington: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption Javarious Douglas Javarious Douglas: Possession of stolen property Jescca Comer Jescca Comer: Simple domestic assault Joshua Jackson Davenport Joshua Jackson Davenport: Unlawful exposure Justin Dixon Justin Dixon: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Kassondre Hembree Kassondre Hembree: Failure to appear Keenan Murphy Keenan Murphy: Return for court Kiana Brooks Kiana Brooks: Failure to appear Larry Ward Larry Ward: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Larry Ward: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption London Barksdale London Barksdale: Simple domestic assault Mark McKissack Mark McKissack: Destruction of and tampering with government records, disorderly conduct Michael Ayers Michael Ayers: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Michael Shutes Michael Shutes: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Mya Williamson Mya Williamson: Failure to appear Ongli Lopez Ongli Lopez: Sexual battery Otis Hall Otis Hall: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999, evading arrest Quatavious Long Quatavious Long: Evading arrest Reese Rhea Reese Rhea: Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Roderick Tubbs Roderick Tubbs: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license Roderick Tubbs: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption Rose Talton Rose Talton: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Rose Talton: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption Takindra Beaurgard Takindra Beaurgard: Violation of probation Tara Fisher Tara Fisher: Driving on revoked/suspended license Taylor Paige Taylor Paige: Public intoxication Teara West Teara West: Aggravated assault The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/08/22 and 7 a.m. on 07/11/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin