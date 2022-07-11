Nina Frances Hollida Leatherwood

1935 – 2022

Nina Frances Hollida Leatherwood, age 86, resident of Moscow, Tennessee,

departed this life Thursday, July 6, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville,

Tennessee.

Nina was born December 9, 1935 in Moscow, the daughter of the late Frances

Teague Hollida Ivy and Charles Rodney Hollida. She had been a resident of

Memphis, Tennessee and graduated from Whitehaven High School. She was

employed in accounting at The Troxel Company in Moscow before her retirement

and a member of Forty-Five Baptist Church in Moscow.

Nina was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching several of her grandsons excel in

her favorite sport, baseball. Prior to her death, she was blessed to see her

grandson, Hayden Leatherwood, and his Old Miss Rebel teammates become the

2022 NCAA Men’s College World Series Champions.

Mrs. Leatherwood is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, John Leatherwood;

their children, Brenda Dunn (Ronny), Jimmy Leatherwood, Sheila Leatherwood

(Nick) and John Leatherwood, Jr. (Michelle); her grandchildren, Luke, Shelly, Sheryl,

Mark, Austin, Hayden, Ty, Cade and Miley; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Drew, Lucas,

Anna, CJ, Jaycee and Blaze; her great-great-grandson, Oakley; and four sisters,

Betty Dodson, Marianne Thomas (Dave), Vicki Hudson and Sandy Peterson and

numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Mike

Leatherwood, his wife Shirley and four brothers, Bobby Hollida and Troy, Roy and

David Ivy.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Leatherwood will be held at 1 P.M. Wednesday, July 13,

2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville, Tennessee with Bro.

Wayne Hodge, pastor of Forty-Five Baptist Church in Moscow, officiating. Interment

will follow in the Forty-Five Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation for Mrs.

Leatherwood will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at the

Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Mrs. Leatherwood’s grandsons, Luke

Leatherwood, Austin Leatherwood, Mark Garrett, Hayden Leatherwood, Ty

Leatherwood and Cade Leatherwood and great-grandsons, Drew Pruett and

Charles “CJ” Taylor. Honorary pallbearers will be Shawn Adlon and Bryton Lipford.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to Forty-Five

Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1075 Leatherwood Road, Moscow, TN 38057.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at

www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.