Retailers offers sales during Prime Week

JACKSON, Tenn. — Each year, Amazon Prime Day is what many online shoppers look forward to. But this year, there may be some competition.

This year’s Amazon Prime Days are July 12 and July 13. But according to parade.com, other retailers are offering discounts of their own.

Target’s Deal Days are back.

It’s offering hundreds of thousands of discounts. And unlike Amazon, no membership is required. It is online only, and the sales start one day earlier than Amazon, going on from July 11 to July 13.

Best Buy is offering Black Friday in July from July 11 to July 13 as well. TVs, tablets, phones, headphones and more electronics will all be on sale.

According to a Walmart spokesperson, they don’t consider themselves to have a rival sale to Amazon, but they do have a wide variety of items on sale currently as part of their rollback deals.

Dyson already has appliances on sale this week, with up to $120 off.

Bed, Bath and Beyond is also offering discounts on coffee makers, vacuums, luxury bedding and more.

Nordstrom is having its Anniversary Sale kick off this week. And to compete with Amazon, their sale will last until the end of the month. Clothing, accessories, shoes and children items will all be on sale.

Saks Fifth Avenue has upped its sale section by offering discounts on many designer brands from Coach to Stuart Weitzman.

Wayfair has just lowered the prices of its furniture items just in time for Prime Week. Discounts can be found on small living accessories to even bigger pieces, such as sofas and patio sets.

Ulta isn’t having an official summer sale event, but many of its top brands can be found on sale, from different moisturizes, to concealers and foundations.

Zappos can be shopped through Amazon Prime, but the retailer is having a sale of its own, with Crocs and HOKAs on sale. Clothing items from Hanes, Under Armour and more will be on sale too.

Dermstore’s summer sale may have just ended, but the retailer is still offering discounts on EltaMD, Peter Thomas Roth and other products.

Mattress Firm is hosting a sale that has been going on since July 7, but will last until July 18. The company is offering an additional 60% off already marked down sale items from Sealy, Serta, Sleepy’s and Beautyrest.

They are offering an extra 25% of online beds during Prime Week with the code: “primetime.”

Brooklinen’s Last Call section is stocked with pillow cases, sheets sets and Duvet covers, which are all on sale this week.

According to rollingstone.com, GlassesUSA is hosting its sale from July 12 through July 13. Oakley and Ray Ban sunglasses and eyeglasses are 30% off with code: “bigsale30.”

Frames and sunglasses with Basic Rx lenses are 60% off with code: “prime60.”

From July 11 through July 14, Huckberry is offering 30% off its season best sellers, as well as a salen section marked down to 45% off.

Lastly, BJ’s Wholesale Club is hosting its Wow Days event from July 11 to July 13, offering up to 40% off on hundreds of items from home goods, electronics, health products to beauty products.

The sale does require a membership to take part in the sale, but new members will get more than 50% off the regular BJ’s membership fee.

You can find more national news here.