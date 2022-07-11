Dateline: McKenzie, Tennessee

Services for Terry Lynn Carroll, 58, will be held Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Kenny Carr officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 8, 2022 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Saturday, July 9, 2022 from 11:00 am until service time. Mr. Carroll, a a Construction worker and Painter, died Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Baptist Hospital Carroll County in Huntingdon. He was born on April 12, 1964 in Dyersburg, Tennessee to Nolan and Eva Sue Sexton Carroll. He was preceded in death by his mother and a brother Tony Carroll.

Survivors include his wife of 18 years Cathy Blanton of McKenzie, a son Robert “BJ” Payne, Jr. of McKenzie, two sisters Vickie (Raymond) Glisson of McKenzie and Sandra Wiggins of Dyersburg, three brothers Ronnie (Christie) Carroll, Michael (Sinone) Carroll, and Tim (Tina) Bennett all of Dyersburg, his father Nolan Carroll of Dyersburg, and his grandson Jacob Payne. Pallbearers who will be serving are Raymond Glisson, Terry Hohimer, Phillip Dillingham, Harrison Allen, Michael Carroll, Timothy Bennett; honorary pallbearers will be Tom Dailey, Nick Allen, Ronnie Carroll, and Nathan Young

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhom e.com.