Tevarian Vob Martin (43) of Denmark TN

Visitation for the late Tervarian Martin will be Friday July 15, 2022 from 11:00am to 7:00pm at Affordable Funerals and Cremation Chapel 116 Allen Ave Jackson, TN

Funeral Service will be Saturday July 16, 2022 at 2:00pm at Bethlehem #1 M.B Church 183 Maple Springs Road, Medon TN The body will lie on state from 11:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow at Mount Olive M.B Church Cemetery 69 Neely Station Road Denmark TN

For any further inquires please contact Affordable Funerals and Cremation Services 731.736.4333