Funeral service for Brenda Faye Holliday, age 72, will be Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 1:30 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Ms. Holliday died Friday, July 8, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Visitation for Ms. Holliday will be Friday, July 15, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.