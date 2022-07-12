Camp Bolivar to begin next week

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — The third year of Camp Bolivar begins next week.

That means sixth, seventh, and eighth graders from Bolivar Middle School will get to travel around town and learn more about city government.

Mayor Julian McTizic says the kids will meet different citizens and business owners to gain better understanding of how their city works.

“I hope they can take away that they understand and learn that, you know, things just don’t happen. There are actually people that make things happen for them in their communities. Hopefully, they will learn and appreciate jobs that they’ve never thought about,” McTizic said.

McTizic says this camp will be an opportunity to show the kids what it could be like staying in Bolivar, and also gaining apprehensiveness of the workers.

