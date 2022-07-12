Eugene Darce Rollins, age 62, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday, July 10, 2022 at his home.

Eugene was born January 19, 1960 in Highland Park, Michigan, the son of Eugene D. Rollins and the late Patricia Laura Vail Rollins. He served in the United States Navy from 1981 until 1985 and enjoyed sports of all kinds. He was employed as a warehouse worker for many years and loved his family and living in Tennessee.

Mr. Rollins is survived by his father, Eugene D. Rollins of Wilmington, NC; three sisters, Robin Collins (Ron) of Collierville, TN, Barbara Reichel of Cold Spring, NY and Sandra Beagan (Jeff) of Canton, MI; two brothers, Patrick Rollins (Molly) of Collierville, TN and Jason Rollins (Issa) of Atlanta, GA; and eight nieces and nephews.

Services and interment for Mr. Rollins will be private.

