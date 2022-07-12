Front to Bring Rain Chances Tonight & a Bit Cooler Mid-Week

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update for July 12th:

A cold front will move through West Tennessee this evening and tonight bringing a round of isolated showers and weak storms with it. The best chance to see the rain will be south of I-40 but everyone has a shot at least. Cooler and less humid weather will move in behind the front. Catch the latest radar coverage and more on possible shower chances returning this weekend coming up right here.

TUESDAY:

Clouds will move in during the evening hours and a decent shot for rain will return late Tuesday evening into Tuesday night as the next cold front will move through the Mid South. Severe weather is not expected but some storm activity will definitely be possible. The best chance for rain will be areas south of Jackson, but everyone has a chance at least. Behind the cold front overnight lows will drop down to around 70° again. The winds will come out of the northeast most of the night.

WEDNESDAY:

Some shower or weak storms could linger into the first half of the day on Wednesday depending on how fast the front moves through and if it stalls out at all on Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies will stick around most of the day but the clouds will clear out into the evening hours. Mostly clear skies are expected Wednesday night. Highs will reach the low 90s on Wednesday and upper 60s are in the forecast for Wednesday night. The winds will come out of the northeast most of the day and night.

THURSDAY:

The winds will shift to the east on Thursday, and that will keep the humidity and temperature down just a bit. Highs will still reach the low 90s but it will not feel that hot due to the lower dew point. Mostly sunny skies are expected and overall, it should be a very pleasant day. Thursday night lows will again fall into the upper 60s. Rain showers are not expected on Thursday.

FRIDAY:

The mild weather will continue on Friday due to the easterly breeze. Highs will be a few degrees warmer than on Thursday from the potential of some southeast winds into the evening hours. The humidity may increase some but overall it will not a bad day at all. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s and overnight lows will dip down to around 70°. Rain chances look very slim for Friday.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend looks to have a little bit of something for everybody this go around. Saturday looks to be a mostly dry and hot day with highs in the mid 90s. Mostly sunny skies will stick around for most of the day on Saturday and some more clouds and even a few chances for showers and storms will return to West Tennessee though on Sunday. Sunday will also reach the mid 90s before the showers try to move on in. Lows this weekend will start around 70° and it will not be overly humid for Mid South summer standards.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We saw our first +100° day on the year in July and some more upper 90s could be possible over the next couple of weeks. It was the first 100° since July of 2012, as this is shaping up to be one of the hottest summers on record for West Tennessee. The official start of summer kicked off on Tuesday June 21st, and there will be more chances for severe weather and heat waves though as we approach the start of summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

