JACKSON, Tenn. — Residents of the Lambuth area and downtown areas had a chance to meet the candidates Tuesday evening.

Local candidates included those running for county commission and county mayoral candidates.

There were no speeches, just neighbors talking with the candidates running for office.

Early voting for the Aug. 4 General Election begins Friday and continues until July 30.

