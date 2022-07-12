Lawn, garden event set to return after three year pause

JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual event at the West Tennessee AgResearch Center always draws a large crowd.

Summer Celebration 2022 Lawn and Garden Show is set to begin this Thursday. This year’s theme will be “The Power of Plants.”

The 32nd annual event makes its in-person return after a three year break due to COVID-19. The Power of Plants theme highlights how gardening became a therapeutic hobby for so many during the pandemic.

The event will feature guest speakers, activities for kids, plant sales, garden tours, and gardening tips.

“What we’re trying to do is we do research and we do education to the public. And that’s the whole point to this event. I think that it’s important to the community because they learn about the landscaping industry and the value of it to Tennessee. And they learn how to make their lawns and gardens prettier and easier to manage,” said Scott Stewart, Director of the West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center.

The Summer Celebration starts Thursday, July 14 at the West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center in west Jackson.

It will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission is $5 for guests 18 and older.

