Local businesses offer unique deals during Prime Week

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Each year, Amazon Prime week is a huge online shopping event that many people look forward.

For local businesses, this week could potentially be their least favorite due to such competition.

“It’s always a challenge to compete with big retailers. I’ve found in the past that what you need to do is offer things that they can’t, whether it be particular brands, particular quality, and definitely particular service. We are very proud of our customer service,” said David Small, the owner of Davis’ Clothing.

Small says shopping small is what strengthens the local economy, as local dollars that are earned in local places are spent in local places.

Cheyenne Check, with the Paisley Peacock Boutique, says the experience you get in person differs exponentially than what you get online.

“We can help you find the right size that fits you, and we can show you around or what interests you. If you shop online, no one’s there to help you. You know, shop and just look, but here you can communicate, we can talk to you, show you what is good, what fits and just give our own opinion,” Check said.

Small says when you shop local, you’re supporting those who support you. Both stores continuously donate to their communities.

“Whether it be benefit events, or whether it’s local sports teams, we’re proud of the fact that we are able to participate and help our community in that way,” Small said.

To compete with Prime Day, each store is offering deals of their own.

“This week we are doing our summer blowout. It’s different surprises, different sales each day from the 12th through the 16th. But they’re kind of secret. We’ll let you know when you come in,” Check said.

“We have a 10% coupon code that you can use on our website in order to sort of combat a little bit of the Prime Days. And you can choose local delivery within a 20 mile radius of the store or you can choose pickup, and that’s free. Or shipping, and it’s an $8 maximum,” Small said.

