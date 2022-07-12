Local genealogical society meets at library

JACKSON, Tenn. — A group met to help West Tennesseans discover their roots.

The Mid-West Tennessee Genealogical Society met Tuesday evening at the Jackson-Madison County Library in the downtown area.

Elaine Christian, the co-chair, presented an update and recap of the Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial festivities, and shared that there are even more event to come.

“We have a full weekend on August the 12th, which is Friday, down at the Civic Center with our Bicentennial Community Choir doing a performance. We’ll be having our closing ceremonies recognizing all of our volunteers. We have had over 400 volunteers throughout the year. We have had over 100 events,” Christian said.

