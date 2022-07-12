Mugshots : Madison County : 07/11/22 – 07/12/22
Attache Jackson
Attache Jackson: Failure to appear
Adam Gean
Adam Gean: Public intoxication
Alberto Romero
Alberto Romero: Driving under the influence
April Greenlee
April Greenlee: Vandalism
Bryan Bresnihan
Bryan Bresnihan: Driving under the influence, driving while unlicensed
Christopher Barren
Christopher Barren: Schedule VI drug violations, resisting stop/arrest
Diamond Peppers
Diamond Peppers: Failure to appear
Jada Mahoney
Jada Mahoney: Disorderly conduct
Joshua Munoz
Joshua Munoz: Driving under the influence
Kayla Mcdonald
Kayla Mcdonald: Public intoxication
Marquise Haywood
Marquise Haywood: Simple domestic assault
Reginald King
Reginald King: Failure to appear
Timdarius Harris
Timdarius Harris: Simple domestic assault
Tommy Duncan
Tommy Duncan: Violation of community corrections
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/11/22 and 7 a.m. on 07/12/22.
Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.