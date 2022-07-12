Mugshots : Madison County : 07/11/22 – 07/12/22

Attache Jackson Attache Jackson: Failure to appear

Adam Gean Adam Gean: Public intoxication

Alberto Romero Alberto Romero: Driving under the influence

April Greenlee April Greenlee: Vandalism

Bryan Bresnihan Bryan Bresnihan: Driving under the influence, driving while unlicensed



Christopher Barren Christopher Barren: Schedule VI drug violations, resisting stop/arrest

Diamond Peppers Diamond Peppers: Failure to appear

Jada Mahoney Jada Mahoney: Disorderly conduct

Joshua Munoz Joshua Munoz: Driving under the influence

Kayla Mcdonald Kayla Mcdonald: Public intoxication



Marquise Haywood Marquise Haywood: Simple domestic assault

Reginald King Reginald King: Failure to appear

Timdarius Harris Timdarius Harris: Simple domestic assault

Tommy Duncan Tommy Duncan: Violation of community corrections

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/11/22 and 7 a.m. on 07/12/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.