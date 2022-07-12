NAACP hosts candidate forum in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County NAACP Branch hosted a 2022 candidate forum.

Local candidates in Madison County participated with their opponents running for various roles from Madison County mayor, county commission, and the Jackson-Madison County School Board.

Each candidate introduced themselves, and then discussed what they would bring to the county if they were to be elected.

They were asked a variety questions on different issues and topics in their communities, as well as to how they would solve them.

The event stood as a way to let the people of Madison County know who exactly they’re voting for.

